Obituary: Vivian Ileath Arnsman

Vivian Ileath Arnsman, 95, of Hopkins, MI was called home to our Lord on Friday, July 5, 2024. She was always a loving caretaker for many people and was always willing to help someone in need. Vivian was raised in Burnips, MI. After completing 8th grade, she helped to raise her younger siblings and, even though she was unable to attend high school, became a self-taught bookkeeper for the family business, Arnsman Excavating and Heavy Equipment. Vivian was a wonderful grandma to her grandchildren whom she cherished with all her heart and always had cookies in the jar for everyone who popped in.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Joy (Tom) Richmond (Gerah/Jeremy Dutkiewicz and Hillary/Chris Vadnal), Vickie (Mike) Adamczyk (Rachael and Chad Adamczyk), Gerald (Jack) Arnsman (Sarah Schulz, Stephanie/Ben Hunderman and Jason/Heather Arnsman) and Kim (Carl) Alderton (Mitchel/Emma Alderton, Jordan Alderton and Riley Alderton. Vivian is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her sister, Barb Crisher, and many nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Arnsman; daughter-in-law, Susan Arnsman; son-in-law, Ben Schulz; and her siblings, Duane Scheib, Geraldine Postma, Donna Rairigh, Edna Johnson, Elnora Wright and Erwin Scheib.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Hospice, 401 Hall Street SW, Suite 263, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Gorden Funeral Residence, Hopkins Chapel, is assisting the Arnsman family with arrangements.