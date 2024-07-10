Obituary: Wilma Halstead

Wilma Halstead, age 97, passed away on July 7.

Wilma worked for several local companies in Holland. Her specialty was sewing canvas. She retired full time from West Michigan Canvas in 2011, at the age of 84.

Although she never had children of her own, she treated her nieces/nephews as her own children and her great-nieces/nephews as her grandchildren.

She lived on her own in her home until 7 months ago. She was a very strong, independant woman. If you stopped by, she always had mints and peanuts on the table. If it was close to lunch, there was sliced bologna and cheese in the fridge, ready to be served. Coffee was always on.

Wilma was pre-deceased by her parents: Charles and Elizabeth Halstead. Her siblings: Lula VanderVere, Clara Sniff, Violet Halstead, Hollis Halstead, and Lloyd Halstead.

Wilma is survived by nieces/nephews: Stewart (MaryLee- deceased) VanderVere, Raymond (deceased) and Marge VanderVere, Les and Karen Tucker, Nancy Snyder, Tim and Sherri Halstead. She is also survived by a bunch of great-nieces/nephews and their children.

Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services. Burial is in Poplar Hill Cemetary.

If anyone feels the call to honor her memory, please donate to Gateway Mission of Holland.

