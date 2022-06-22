Wanda Arlene Sheridan

(Punky)

Sept. 8, 1936 – June 10, 2022

Wanda passed away suddenly at Allegan County Medical Care Community. After 85 yrs., we no longer have the pleasure of her presence.

At her request, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.

Wanda was born in Allegan Michigan to her parents Frank and Marjorie Youtzy. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Brother Cecil, Brother Bill, and Ex-husband Lee Sheridan. Her living relatives are her Sister Dawn Forney. Three Children, Debra (Ron) Sweet, Curtis (Shannon) Sheridan, and Dottie Sowle. Grandchildren Leon Sheridan, Wyatt Sowle, Quinn Sheridan. Along with many Nieces and Nephews, and her best friend Becky Halloran.

Wanda went to Allegan High School. She worked at Freedland’s in Allegan Michigan sewing for many years. Also in her younger years she worked at the Dog Kennels in Allegan. She loved Roller Skating. Her and her brother Cecil competed in many competitions, winning lots of awards. She also gave skating lessons. She met Lee Sheridan, whom she married and had 3 children. She was a stay at home mom, along with working on the farm and helping Lee whenever she could. They raised and sold horses. She also Barrel Raced and helped put on shows at the farm. Once a year she would help with the big Cattle Drive. Lee and Wanda originally started the Horse Races along with Barrel Racing at the Allegan County Fair. This is where she met her best friend Becky Halloran. They continued promoting the sport for many years. Lee and Wanda started a Riding Stable in Saugatuck Michigan, where they rented horses for guided rides on the shores of Lake Michigan. Wanda would vacation every year the week of the Allegan County Fair. She camped in the same spot for many years. She loved the fair. She worked at the Deli at Kmart for several years. She never re-married. Wanda loved Fishing, Camping, Horse Shows, and Crafts. She loved watching her grandchildren in Sports. Later in life she moved in with her parents and cared for them.