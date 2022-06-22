Ruth Elberta Miller Berkin, passed peacefully on June 13, 2022

Ruth was born on Dec. 6, 1917 in Oto, Iowa, of Nettie B. (Cook) Miller and Elbert Henry Miller. The family of six moved to Allegan in 1920. She was a lifetime participating member of First Presbyterian Church, and an active member of Friends of the Allegan District Library and Allegan County Historical Society. She and her husband Mervin (also known as Bus) enjoyed bowling and golf. They extensively traveled across the United States, including Alaska and Canada. Ruth stayed active her entire life. Well into her nineties, she was still leading a line dance class and working out at Curves. Ruth held various clerical positions in Michigan and Washington state and retired from Allegan County Social Services. Ruth is survived by daughter Valerie Deur and son Ray Berkin; grandchildren Shannon, Sam, Rachel and Sarah; and great-grandchildren Katie, Matthew, Morgan, Evan, Tyler and Eve. She was preceded in death by her husband Mervin (“Bus”) Berkin and siblings Richard (“Dick”) Miller, Helen Pomeroy and Dorothy Perrigo. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on June 27 at 1:30 p.m., followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery. For memorial contributions in Ruth’s name, please consider First Presbyterian Church, 200 Cutler St., Allegan or the Allegan County Historical Society, 113 Walnut St., Allegan.