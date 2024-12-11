Obituary: Wanda Lynn Nix-Koch

Funeral services for Wanda Lynn Nix-Koch, age 65, of Five Points, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7 , 2024, at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel with Bro. Kevin Buttrum and Bro. Bill Puckett officiating.

Ms. Nix passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at her home.

Survivors include her parents, Harlin & Martha Barnes Nix; one sister, Rhonda Martin (Scott) of Five Points; nephews, Allan Martin (Kaydra); niece, Ashley Harper (Dylan); great-nieces, Asher Martin and Magnolia Harper; her fur-baby, Rae; and a special uncle and aunt, Donald and Earnestine Weaver of Elba, AL.

Ms. Nix was born July 18, 1959, in Randolph County, Alabama. She had been employed as a Registered Nurse with Opelika Hospital and LaGrange Hospital for 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) (PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...