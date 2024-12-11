Obituary: Carolyn Edge Wheeler

February 12, 1949 – December 6, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Rebecca Edge Wheeler of LaFayette, Alabama, announces her passing on Friday, December 6, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Wheeler, III; daughter, Leigh Ellen Fuller Browning (Brad); sister, Virginia Edge Heath (Randy); special niece, Paige Heath Butler (Jaime); step-son, Nicholas Wheeler, IV (Jennifer); granddaughters, Emma and Eryn Wheeler; “adopted” grandchildren, Owen and Julie Ann Wilson; nephews, Jackson and Parker Butler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Sara Edge, and her grandparents.

Carolyn was born on February 12, 1949, in LaFayette, Alabama. She graduated from Auburn University and began working as an elementary school teacher. She loved her students, and they loved her in return. Carolyn was passionate about restoring the heritage of The LaFayette City Cemetery and could often be found working on the property. She took on an unpaid leadership role with a volunteer committee for a period of ten years. Their commitment, persistence, and accomplishments led her to assume the task of obtaining a listing in The Alabama Historic Cemetery Register. Carolyn was a dedicated individual to many endeavors and loved helping others in any capacity. This has been evident in the outpouring of love and support the family has received since her illness began.

Funeral Service will be at Cornerstone First Global Methodist Church, Alexander City, on Thursday, December 12, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor James Haskins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, and a graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at The LaFayette City Cemetery, Cory Smith officiating.

Donations can be made in her memory to Tallapoosa Caring Refuge, 2036 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, or to a favorite charity; flowers will be accepted, also. The family would like to thank the phenomenal caregivers on 7th floor of East Alabama Medical Center and at Compassus Bethany House.

All people die, but not all people live. Carolyn lived! She packed so much life into her seventy- five years, and she did so with grace and dignity.

