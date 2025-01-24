Obituary: William Hastings Boyd “Bill”

William Hastings Boyd “Bill” age 87 of St. Joseph, Michigan passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. He was born May 18, 1937, the son of David Clare and Eunice Faye (Martin) Boyd.

Bill was an only child and his family made their home in and around the Albion area for many years. Bill attended Ferris State University, received his certification as a pharmacist and worked in the industry for many years. Bill was very dedicated to his family, especially his parents, even leaving his career to spend years caring for his mother when she fell ill.

Bill is preceded in death by both his parents and cousins, DJ Martin and Delores Martin.

Survivors include cousins, Jan Springer of Tucson, Arizona and Sharon Martin of Tecumseh, and extended family and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Riverside Cemetery in Albion, Michigan at 11 a.m. where he will be laid to rest next to his parents.

Bill’s family would like to express gratitude for his guardian, Jody Clauser for her care and concern for Bill over the years and the staff that cared for him at Willows Assisted Living in St. Joseph, MI.

