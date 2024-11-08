Obituary: Wrilla Mae (Harris) Allen

Wrilla Mae (Harris) Allen was born on Oct. 22, 1940, to Tine and Arvilla Harris in Greenville, Alabama.

Wrilla was an amazing and joyful woman of faith, a devoted member of Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, where she sang with both the Senior Choir and Goodwill Singers. She was a great listener and a wonderful presence, sharing God’s love with everyone she met and reminding others that prayer can change everything. She spent her life joyfully encouraging others to apply God’s word to every situation.

Wrilla had many hobbies she loved. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting blankets, working on 500-1000 piece puzzles, and spending summer days going to garage sales with family and friends. Wrilla graduated from Greenville Training School in 1959 and later worked at Calhoun County Medical Facility and Upjohn Home Care Services.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Stallworth and son, Timothy Allen, both of Albion, Michigan; grandchildren, Jessica Stallworth of Atlanta, Georgia, Christina (Tyrone) White of Lansing, Michigan, David Stallworth of Jackson, Michigan, Thomas Allen of Jackson, Michigan, Denise Allen of Lansing, Michigan, Megan Cawthon of Jackson, Michigan, and Alanna (Jael) McCreary of Kalamazoo, Michigan; 18 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings: sisters, Odis (Joseph) Payne of Albion, Michigan, Fronnie McMeans of Albion, Michigan, Geraldine Harris of Kansas City, Missouri, Margaret Harris of Albion, Michigan, Annette Harris of Battle Creek, Michigan; and brothers, Jacob Harris of Albion, Michigan, and Robert Crenshaw of Kansas City, Missouri.

Wrilla was preceded in death by her parents, Tine and Arvilla Harris; her husband, Tommie Allen Sr.; sons, Tommie Allen Jr. and Richard Allen; and her sisters, Gennie Buskey Alexander, Lola Warren, Eula Robinson, and Meralyn Smith.

Services for Wrilla were held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Grace Temple Church, 711 Grace St. Albion, MI 49224. Wrilla was laid to rest at Albion Memory Gardens.

