Offense sputters as Rebels lose to Presbyterian

Gavin Kight runs over a Viking defender on his way to a first down for the Rebels.

Photo by Taphne Nelson

By Katie McElvy

The Chambers Academy Rebels traveled to Carrollton, Georgia to compete in the SECIS Kick-off Classic held at University Stadium on the campus of the University of West Georgia. The Rebels faced off against First Presbyterian Day High School out of Macon, Georgia.

Special teams proved to be a highlight of the game for the Rebels from the kick off as Luke Tarver dropped the returner at the 29 yard line to start the game. Ryan Ford and Buster Coker followed stuffing the runner at the line of scrimmage on the first play, but the promising start stopped there as the Viking quarterback threw a 55 yard bomb to set up a FPD touchdown a few plays later.

Chambers got things going offensively with two good Gavin Kight runs resulting in a first down, but the series stalled, and the Rebels were pinned in a fourth and long situation. Chambers went for the fake punt and picked up the first down on a 25 yard run, but it was called back for holding. Noah Hand booted a 52 yard punt to pin the Vikings at their own 8 yard line. FPD then shocked with a 92 yard touchdown pass on first down putting the Rebels behind 0-14.

The Rebels fumbled on the first down of their next possession, and the Vikings capitalized scoring on second down to go up 0-21. Chambers’ offense could not respond and were forced to give the Vikings the ball once more in the first quarter. Another 62 yard touchdown pass left the Rebels trailing 0-27.

Chambers’ put together a promising offensive series to start the second quarter. Braxton Yerta returned the kick off all the way to the Viking 45 yard line. Tarver picked up five yards, but a false start negated the yardage. Kight and Yerta then traded out carrying the ball and fighting for yardage all the way to the 7 yard line where the drive stalled, and the ball was turned over on downs.

The Vikings scored their final touchdown of the game with a 65 yard pass to go up 0-34. The Rebel offense strung together another promising series with first down runs for both Kight and Tarver coupled with a 15 yard pass from quarterback Kole Baker to Yerta and a first down pass to Kyle Hand. However, Chambers was fighting against both penalties and the clock on the series as they racked up four flags on the drive, and time ran out on the half before they could find the endzone.

The Rebels came out after half time charging down the field with big gains on the ground by Tarver, Kight, and Coker. Tyson Hewitt also picked up a first down on a bobbled ball to set up a 34 yard field goal by Noah Hand to put the Rebels on the board.

Chambers’ defense showed some promise as they opened the series with a loss of 2. The Rebels then closed in on the quarterback as he threw a long touchdown pass, but it was called back due holding of multiple Rebel defenders. The defense did allow two first downs, but the series was quelled with a big sack and loss of 6 by Drew Sheppard.

The Rebels’ last offensive drive of the game came up short, but Noah Hand once again impressed with a 68 yard punt to pin the Vikings too deep to add any points with the time remaining making the final score 3-34.

Chambers will return home on Friday as they open region play against the Edgewood Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:00 at Torbert-Allen Field.