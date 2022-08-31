Obituary: Mrs. Carmel Holloway Ware

Mrs. Carmel Holloway Ware, 77 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at Greater Poplar Springs Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Jerone Fannin, Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Ware is survived by her children: Annie Jewel Ware (William) of LaFayette, AL, Angela Russell (Telly) of Dadeville, AL and Nichol Ware (Perry) of Huntsville, AL, six grandchildren: Darro Chino Cox, Day Quan Ware, Jada Russell, Whitney Booker, Antonia Lee and Deacon Russell, three great-grandchildren: Zoe, Solar and Daxton, sisters-in-law, Lizzie Ware, Linda Ford, Ceola Ware and Diann Vines Ware, and brothers-in-law, Johnnie Lee Ware and Richard (Johnnie Mae)Ware, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and freinds.

