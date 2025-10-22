OHS drumline participates in W. Michigan Drum Bash

Otsego High School sophomore Matthew Lewis won The Green Race at the West Michigan Drum Bash. Lewis played 205 beats per minute without making a mistake to win the top prize. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BYRON CENTER—Earlier this month, the Annual West Michigan Drum Bash took place at Byron Center High School.

Among eight high school drumlines invited to participate in this prestigious event? None other than Otsego High School.

“It was an honor to be invited to perform with some of the best percussion programs West Michigan,” OHS drum instructor Nate Taylor said. “The kids were really excited for the opportunity.”

And OHS took full advantage of that opportunity.

Not only did OHS receive rave reviews from the guest clinician—Staff Sgt. Ryan Jonker of the US Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.—but one of their own also earned special recognition.

“After performing, we received feedback from Staff Sgt. Jonker, and he praised our group for just how well they played together,” Taylor said. “He could tell that we spend a lot of time playing as a group and it showed.

“The biggest compliment of the day came from the Drum Bash coordinator, Landon Ewers, when he said, ‘You guys are the cleanest group here today by far.’ That’s the goal for percussion, to be to clean, or playing tight and together as one.”

The special recognition went to sophomore Matthew Lewis, who was one of the keyboard members—better known as the front ensemble—that participated in The Green Race competition.

“Green is a scale exercise used to build speed and technique while playing 16th notes,” Taylor said.

The competition began with all participants starting at a slow tempo, with the speed of the tempo increasing after each round. Those who couldn’t keep pace or made a mistake were eliminated until one was left standing—or, in this case, playing.

That one was Lewis, whose winning speed was 205 beats per minute.

“Matthew was so excited to not only be crowned champion, but to win the trophy, which was a brand-new cowbell instrument,” Taylor said. “He asked Staff Sgt. Jonker to sign his award and pose for a photograph.”

OHS’s inclusion in the West Michigan Drum Bash began when Taylor was contacted by the percussion instructor from Vicksburg, who then put Taylor in contact with Ewers. Soon after, OHS received its official invitation.

The event featured each drumline performing selections of their choice during 10-to-15-minute blocks.

Other schools in attendance were Grandville, Kalamazoo Central, Portage Central, Portage Northern, Vicksburg, Hastings and Byron Center.

“The kids were really excited to see other groups play and connect with other schools outside of the competition scene,” Taylor said. “It was cool to see the kids get to know other percussionists and make new friends.

“They are always looking to add little visuals or techniques that can help them grow as a section and they took notes on what was cool that other schools are doing.”

Watching the Western Michigan University drumline was among the highlights for the OHS students.

“After lunch, the kids did sub-sectionals with members of WMU,” Taylor said. “(The WMU students) taught the high school kids some of their stand cheers and then watched a performance from the Broncos.

“The highlight may have been when all the schools played with the Broncos in a massed drumline playing the stand cheers they learned. The volume of that many drums at the same time was incredible.”

It was an experience that proved memories that will last a lifetime, according to Taylor.

“We’re really looking forward to being invited again in the future,” he said.

Taylor also thanked his fellow OHS percussion staff, which includes Alexa Burleigh, Matt Begeman, Mara Slager and Chandler Denzel.