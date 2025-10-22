OPS elementary students receive special performance

Elementary students were all smile while watching the OHS marching band. (Photo provided)

Members of the Otsego High School marching band (above) had a good time teaching elementary students cheers and songs, while OHS band director Mitch Piersma (right) addressed the young students. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Students from Otsego Public Schools’ three elementary buildings—Alamo, Dix Street and Washington Street—recently took a field trip to Bulldog Stadium.

The reason? To watch the high school marching band perform its halftime show along with teaching the younger students some of the songs and cheers from football games.

The event was a win-win, according to Otsego High School band director Mitch Piersma: it gave the marching band another opportunity to perform and it gave the elementary students a sneak peek at what they could be part of when they get older.

“The Otsego Marching Band loves to perform and the more opportunities we have to do the show, the better,” Piersma said. “They have worked long and hard and it is great to see them give it their all.

“The elementary kids really like it, especially the cheers we do. They aren’t always sure what to do, but they always clap, laugh and have a good time.”

The experience is also fun for the elementary teachers in attendance.

“I think it is pretty cool for their elementary teachers to see (the high school band students) and what they are up to now,” Piersma said.

The elementary performance is relatively new, with this being the third year.

“We tried one year before that, but it was rained out,” Piersma said.

In addition to having a chance to perform their show another time, the members of the Otsego Marching Band also get the experience of being role models.

“The high school kids know they are being looked up to,” Piersma said. “Many, after we were done, went up and gave high fives to the elementary kids and talked with them. It gives them an opportunity to be positive role models.”

This event is one of several outreach efforts Piersma and the band department make involving elementary students.

The eighth-grade band performs around Christmas time for the elementary buildings and the sixth-grade band performs for the fifth graders during the Otsego Middle School visitation in May.

“This seemed like another good way for the high school kids to connect with elementary students and show them what marching band is all about,” Piersma said.