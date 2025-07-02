One dead, one critically injured in Burr Oak Twp. crash

Updated 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025

BURR OAK TWP. — A 20-year-old man was killed while another 20-year-old is in critical condition following a crash in Burr Oak Township Sunday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of the crash at 6:25 a.m. Sunday near the area of Lafayette Road and Big Hill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, police claim, they located the vehicle in question off the roadway with “significant damage.”

The injured 20-year-old, who was the driver in the crash, was airlifted to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical but stable condition. The other 20-year-old who was killed in the crash, identified Wednesday as Edgar Eduardo Hernandez-Alcantar of Sturgis, was a passenger in the vehicle. The name of the driver is being withheld currently by police while under active investigation.

In preliminary investigation, police claim alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, however the investigation remains ongoing.