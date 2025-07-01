Second sewer spill of June reported on Gleason Road

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

FABIUS TWP. — A second sewer spill in the span of a month was reported last week on Gleason Road in Fabius Township.

According to the Village of Constantine, they received a report of a broken sewer line in the 15000 block of Gleason Road at 8:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25. According to the report, which reportedly came from St. Joseph County Emergency Management Coordinator Josh Shook, the location was reported to be at the intersection of Gleason Road and King Road.

Tanker trucks were called out to transport sewage to the Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Morris Excavating was called to arrange repair to the force main. Upon arrival, Village Manager Mark Honeysett reported he noticed sewage on the shoulder of the road, within a few feet of repairs that were made on June 11 following a break in that area.

Honeysett said in a release that he was “very confident” the spill was “considerably less” than 10,000 gallons. A 25-foot section of pipeline was removed and replaced by 5:30 p.m. that day, but when the pump was turned back on, water reportedly began to drip at the new connection. Another 7-foot section was then removed and replaced, with repairs completely finished by 7:30 p.m.

It is the second spill reported in the month of June following months without any reported issues on Gleason Road since a bypass was installed last year following a litany of sewage spills in the area, which has been hit hard due to numerous breaks the aging force main. The force main is expected to shut down upon completion of a new wastewater treatment plant in the Village of Constantine.

In total, it is the 21st spill in the area over the last three years, and the ninth since June 2024, according to resident estimates.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.