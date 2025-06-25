One injured when truck strikes two vehicles and pedestrian

On 06/22/25 around 01:53am, Allegan Central Dispatch received multiple phone calls about a serious accident involving a pick-up truck striking a pedestrian on Blue Star Highway near 63rd St in Laketown Township in Allegan County. Preliminary investigation shows a victim was attempting to jumpstart another disabled vehicle that was off the roadway.

A south bound pick-up truck on Blue Star Highway struck both vehicles and the victim working in between them. The victim was transported to a hospital for their injuries. At this time alcohol is believed to be a factor. No names are being released at this time due to the incident still being under investigation. Blue Star Highway is currently shut down for reconstruction from 62nd St to the 41MM over pass on I-196.

Like this: Like Loading...