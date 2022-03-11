By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting last week, voted to appoint Sally Andrews to the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Board for a 3-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Commissioners also approved a 911 surcharge of $3 from June of 2022 to July of 2023.

“That recommendation is from the 911 authority,” commissioner Roger Elkins of Evart said. “This is for the funds they need to keep going.”

Commissioners also approved increasing the EMS medical supply purchase amount up to $3,500 without obtaining a purchase order.

“Previously the board, when funds were tight, had mentioned anything over $1,000 would come to the board (for approval),” Elkins said. “But this was kind of tying the hands of some of the departments.”

The commissioners voted to increase the annual township website hosting fees from $60 to $100.

“On the county website is information on each township,” Elkins said

The board approved renewing the Michigan Indigenous Grant Contract.

Elkins said at the meeting there was an official present who is working to insure throughout the state of Michigan that high speed internet access is available.

“It was an interesting presentation,” Elkins said.