By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN – A Cadillac man has been lodged in Missaukee County jail on charges of sending inappropriate photos to a minor.

The arrest, made by the Michigan State Police post in Cadillac, was the result of a lengthy investigation made since October 2020 when troopers were contacted by a parent and told his adult son may have sent inappropriate photos to a minor.

The MSP said the lengthy investigation involved interviews, search warrants and electronic equipment analysis by the MSP computer crimes unit. A three-county felony warrant was authorized by the Missaukee County prosecutor’s office on Feb. 24.

The suspect was identified as Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons of Cadillac, who turned himself in on March 2 and was then jailed.

He appeared in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County and was arraigned on one count accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count intentionally dissemination of sexually explicit material and one count using a computer for committing a crime.

Simmons was issued a PR bond and will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on March 17.