By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its Tuesday meeting, voted not to accept the request for proposals which were requested by the Commission on Aging for Hersey Construction Consultant Services.

There were various various requests for proposals, commissioner Roger Elkins of Evart said/

The board allowed the Clerk to sign off on EMS title for a 2014 SSV Ambulance (VIN ending in 4046) that is being remounted.

“There was a chassis available that we could remount,” Elkins said. “So we went that way.”

The commission voted to approve an additional $220 increase to BS&A software for travel expense for training.

The board approved the language for MSU extension millage in August Primary.

The commission also approve the language for Road Patrol renewal millage in the August Primary. The board also voted to approve the language for new Sheriff Department millage in the primary. The millage will be allocated for Community School Resource Officer and Sheriff/Jail general operations.

This means three proposals for millage will be on the August primary ballot for Osceola County voters.

The board voted top approve Homeland Security Grant Local funds of $3,697 for Regional Funds.

Commissioners also voted to approve EMS bad debt writeoffs of $39,774.90 for private pay accounts.