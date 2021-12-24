Clare County Review & Marion Press

Osceola commissioners approve MERS plans

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 65 Views

By John Raffel
Correspondent

MARION – A MERS DC plan for all new hires after Jan. 1, 2022 was approved 5-1 by the Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its meeting earlier this week.
MERS is the Municipal Employees Retirement System.
Commissioner Tim Mitchell of Middle Branch Township voted against the motion.
“The county is switching all new hires from a defined retirement benefit plan to a defined contribution plan,” Michell said. “This is in my opinion a really good idea. I’ve been pushing all three years I’ve been on the board to get us into a defined contribution because that way we know what we’re paying for. The defined benefits program years ago, the board voted to implement this retirement plan and really it’s a product nobody knows what it’s going to cost.
“I thought we were rushed. We have some new hires we want to do and we want to get them on the first of January. But in order to get them on the new plan, we had to implement the insurance and I felt we haven’t done enough research. I think the county is offering more than we should for the defined contribution. The plan we implemented will mean the county puts in six percent and the employee does not put in anything. In plan B, the employee puts in six percent and the county matches with eight percent contribution.”
Michell said his own personal research shows the national average is around 3 percent the employee puts in for a match.
“I felt we could offer more for 5 as opposed to the six or eight,” Michell said. “I’m in the minority so I support the board’s decision.”

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Lola Marie Hagerl

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Lola Marie (Sunday) Hagerl, age 99 of Clare, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare.  Lola was born the daughter of the late John Andrew and Mable Mae (Hilborn) Hartman on January 21, 1922 in Clare.  She was united in marriage to Lewis Sunday on September 29, 1940 with him predeceasing her Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Letter to the Editor: More gun control, not more guns

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Dear Editor:Thank you for mentioning European countries in your research, specifically Switzerland. I think that we can learn and adopt many solutions for our political issues from a well-established socialist country. Gun control is one of them. The reason why Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership, yet few mass shootings have Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Two more houses demolished in drain project

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

The last two buildings, 102-106 (a duplex) and 112, both on First Street in Clare, were demolished Wednesday as part of the Little Tobacco Drain Renovation project.Accordig to Clare Public Works Director Luke Potter, who is the City’s liaison with the Drain board, Both structures just demolished were in the flood plain. They were purchased Read More…

Leave a Reply