By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday and voted to approve up to $500 to update the Emergency Operation Center to make a 911 back-up console for dispatch capabilities.

Commissioners also voted to recommend the county

adopt the Osceola County Security Treat Levels Policy with the full board to review and adopt.

The board voted to approve to increase inmates housing rates to $15 per day and the weekender/work release to $25. If the inmate pays the bill within 30 days, the bill will be reduced 50 percent.

The board voted to approve allowing budget

amendments and other postings after Jan. 1, 2022 to balance the prior year’s budget due to payment of invoices and accrual of wages for 2021.

The county budget was approved earlier this month for 2022.

Commissioners approved the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund Michigan State Housing Development Authority Provider Participation Agreement.

“This is something new the state has come out with,” commissioner Tim Michell of Middle Branch Township said

Commissioner approved appointing Dr. Patrick Hansma and Dr. Jared Brooks as Deputy Medical Examiners. Recommendation unanimously carried.

There were vacancies in that position that needed to be filled, Michell said;

Commissioners approved the EMD Homeland Security FY21 Grant Agreement.

