Osceola gas prices inching downward

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – Gas prices in Osceola County are averaging slightly above $4 per gallon according to figures released on Thursday by Triple A.

While the national average is $3.99 per gallon as of Thursday, Michigan’s average is at $3.959.

Osceola County is at $4.012, which is among the highest in the area. It compares to $4.015 for Lake County, $4.007 in Wexford County, $4.023 for Missaukee County, $3.861 for Roscommon County, $3.987 for Clare County, $3.997 for Mecosta County and $4,028 for Isabella County.

The state average was $4.798 a month ago, $4.115 a week ago and $3.273 a year ago.

Despite steadily falling gas prices during the peak of the summer driving season, fewer drivers fueled up last week, AAA said.

It’s another sign that, for now, according to AAA, Americans are changing their driving habits to cope with higher pump prices.

“Oil is the primary ingredient in gasoline, so less expensive oil is helpful in taming pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson in a statement. “Couple that with fewer drivers fueling up, and you have a recipe for gas prices to keep easing. It’s possible that the national average will fall below $4 this week.