Clare County Review & Marion Press

Osceola to receive coronavirus emergency grant

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 74 Views

By John Raffel
Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Clerk has received a letter from Nancy Becker Bennett, Division Director Grants and Community Services Division, for the Michigan State Police, regarding Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding.
The letter from Bennett states;
“I am pleased to inform you that the County of Osceola, Osceola County Courts has been selected to receive an award from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grant received by the Michigan State Police (MSP), Grants and Community Services Division, from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance.
“The efforts made by your agency to maintain public safety through prevention, preparation, and response during the coronavirus pandemic are valued and appreciated.”
The award for Osceola County, pending the finalization of the grant agreement contract, is $37,797.
“This funding is specifically for coronavirus-related expenses, as outlined in your application and contract,” Becker wrote. “Requests for CESF – Round 2 exceeded $10.8 million, which made for very difficult decisions in the review process. Because of the high volume of requests, specific expenses were prioritized and chosen for funding; all other expenses were denied. Expenses related to reducing the current case backlog and preventing future case backlog received the highest priority.
“It is crucial that you read through the entire contract to be sure you and your financial officer are aware of and able to abide by the grant requirements. Contract requirements will be enforced. Non-compliance of contract requirements may result in grant suspension and/or financial penalties.”

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

COVID cases rise as Omnicron blankets area

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By John RaffelCorrespondent MARION – COVID-19 total case numbers in Osceola County rose to 4,113 cases last week.Death numbers increased to 66.The previous weeks, the numbers were: 3,973 cases and 65 deaths; 3,866 cases and 62 deaths; 3,845 cases and 60 deaths; 3,784 cases and 54 deaths; 3,568 cases and 50 deaths; 3,466 cases and Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Letter to the Editor: Here’s what “being pro-life” means

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Dear Editor:49 years ago, the Supreme Court made one of their most influential and controversial decisions to date, legalizing abortion in all fifty states in Roe v. Wade.The debate still continues among Americans today: are you pro-life or pro-choice?“As believers,” we consider ourselves to be pro-life. To be content with the murder of lives forming Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare wrestlers win two in JPC

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

by Ben MurphySports Writer The Clare wrestling team opened up the Jack Pine Conference portion of their schedule on Tuesday, at Gladwin. The Pioneers were able to pick up two wins, taking down Farwell 78-0 and Gladwin 47-32.Clare has a 12-3 overall team record this year to go along with their 2-0 start to JPC Read More…

Leave a Reply