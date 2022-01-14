By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola County Clerk has received a letter from Nancy Becker Bennett, Division Director Grants and Community Services Division, for the Michigan State Police, regarding Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding.

The letter from Bennett states;

“I am pleased to inform you that the County of Osceola, Osceola County Courts has been selected to receive an award from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grant received by the Michigan State Police (MSP), Grants and Community Services Division, from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“The efforts made by your agency to maintain public safety through prevention, preparation, and response during the coronavirus pandemic are valued and appreciated.”

The award for Osceola County, pending the finalization of the grant agreement contract, is $37,797.

“This funding is specifically for coronavirus-related expenses, as outlined in your application and contract,” Becker wrote. “Requests for CESF – Round 2 exceeded $10.8 million, which made for very difficult decisions in the review process. Because of the high volume of requests, specific expenses were prioritized and chosen for funding; all other expenses were denied. Expenses related to reducing the current case backlog and preventing future case backlog received the highest priority.

“It is crucial that you read through the entire contract to be sure you and your financial officer are aware of and able to abide by the grant requirements. Contract requirements will be enforced. Non-compliance of contract requirements may result in grant suspension and/or financial penalties.”

