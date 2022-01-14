By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – COVID-19 total case numbers in Osceola County rose to 4,113 cases last week.

Death numbers increased to 66.

The previous weeks, the numbers were: 3,973 cases and 65 deaths; 3,866 cases and 62 deaths; 3,845 cases and 60 deaths; 3,784 cases and 54 deaths; 3,568 cases and 50 deaths; 3,466 cases and 50 deaths; 3,385 and 47 deaths; 3,235 and 41 deaths; 3,138 and 41 deaths; 3,076 cases and 41 deaths; 2,941 and 38 deaths; 2,764 cases and 34 deaths; 2,586 cases and 34 deaths; 2,398 cases and 34 deaths; 2,344 and 32 deaths; 2,213 cases and 31 deaths; 2,127 cases and 31 deaths; 2,085 cases and 31 deaths;2,052 cases and 31 deaths; 1,999 cases and 31 deaths; 1,989 and 31 deaths; 1,975 and 31 deaths; 1,972 and 31 deaths; 1,970 and 31 deaths; 1,967 cases and 31 deaths; 1,962 cases and 31 deaths; 1,958 cases and 31 deaths; 1,954 cases and 31 deaths; 1,951 cases and 30 deaths; 1,940 cases and 29 deaths; 1,920 cases and 28 deaths; 1,870 cases and 28 deaths; 1,826 cases and 27 deaths; 1,765 and 26 deaths; 1,673 and 25 deaths; 1,566 and 24 deaths; 1,445 with 24 deaths; 1,310 with 24 deaths; 1,208 with 23 deaths; 1,131 with 23 deaths; 1,090 with 23 deaths; 1,059 with 23 deaths; 1,048 with 23 deaths; 1,033 cases and 22 deaths; 1,020 cases with 22 deaths; 1,000 with 22 deaths; 981 cases with 22 deaths; 958 with 20 deaths; 920 with 20 deaths; 827 cases and 17 deaths; preceded by 797 cases and 16 deaths and 737 cases and 14 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Osceola County entering the previous week, according to state health officials, was at 667 for an increase of 87. Deaths rose by one to 11.

Weekly total cases before were at 580 and 463, the total was at 380 and 305 the previous two weeks and the week before that it was at 232.

The previous week, it was 182, up 51 from the previous week’s 131 total. It was at 112 the previous week and 103 the week before that and at 99 the week before.

The case number is 1.94 million in Michigan with 30,377 deaths. In Wayne County, it’s 325,000 cases and 6,734 deaths, in Oakland County 232,000 cases and 3,244 deaths; in Macomb County 190,000 cases and 3,367 deaths and in Kent County 138,000 cases and 1,326 deaths.

Locally, it’s 6,789 cases and 88 deaths in Mecosta County, 2,326 cases and 53 deaths in Missaukee County and 5,408 cases and 140 deaths in Clare County. Health department officials recorded the first COVID-19 death in all of 2,000 in Osceola County.

The upward trend, which has extended since late May 2020, had slowed significantly. But numbers have picked since then.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

