Otsego bowling teams beat Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Monday, Feb. 2, was a special night at the lanes as Otsego and Plainwell honored a combined 15 seniors during a Wolverine Conference bowling matchup.

Because both teams practice at the same bowling alley and compete together in two different leagues, the evening carried a unique atmosphere, with the teams exchanging gifts before competition began.

Otsego’s girls took control early, winning the opening regular game 616–580 to earn 7.5 of 9 points. The lone split point came from the match’s top scorers, as Otsego senior Addy Maisel and Plainwell senior Kayla Frederick each rolled a 156.

Otsego followed with an 8–1 win in the second game and swept the bonus points to take a 17.5–2.5 lead into baker play. The Bulldogs closed out the match with baker wins of 144–84 and 109–105 for a 27.5–2.5 victory.

Frederick finished with the night’s high series at 292, while Maisel led Otsego with a 260 series.

The Otsego boys were equally strong on Senior Night. Senior captain Cole Kortokrax set the tone with a 223 game, and the Bulldogs won both regular games 8–1, taking an 18–2 lead into bakers.

Otsego dominated baker play, winning 162–100 and rolling a season-high 236 in the second baker to earn a 28–2 victory. Kortokrax led the Bulldogs with a 394 series, while Nic Adams added a 294.

Earlier in the week, Otsego opened Southwest Conference play against Battle Creek Lakeview, with both boys and girls entering the matches tied in the standings.

The Otsego boys dropped a tightly contested 16–14 decision, as Lakeview edged the Bulldogs by seven total pins. Kortokrax led Otsego with a 367 series, while Mason Van Houten rolled a personal-best 308.

The Otsego girls, competing shorthanded due to a band event, fell 22–8, with senior Hailey Burd stepping in to lead the Bulldogs with a 144 game.