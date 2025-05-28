Otsego cruises past B.C. Central to open district play

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—The Otsego girls soccer team opened postseason play by hosting Battle Creek Central in a Division 2 district quarterfinal on Friday, May 23.

The game couldn’t have gone much better for the Bulldogs.

Otsego scored eight goals in the game’s first 12 minutes and led 12-0 at halftime, bringing the game to an end via the mercy rule.

The win upped Otsego’s record to 14-01, while B.C. Central finished its season at 0-16-1.

Given the disparity between the Bulldogs and the Bearcats in terms of records, the game’s outcome was pretty much what Otsego coach Levi Butcher was expecting.

“It wasn’t the most competitive game, but we knew that going in,” Butcher said. “But credit to BC Central for continuing to play and have a good attitude throughout the game. It has been a tough year for them, and results like this can take their toll.

“Their girls kept battling throughout, and showed poise after the match. We have seen it go the other way this spring, and some groups don’t handle the disappointment well. Coach Rangel has clearly done a good job helping her players with the emotional side of things, which is such an important role we have as coaches.”

For his team, the game allowed Butcher to get his entire roster involved. He was particularly happy to be able to give substantial minutes to his bench players.

“It was our first game in nearly two weeks, so it was just nice to play,” he said. “I wanted to give some opportunities to some of our role players, and it was clear early on that it would be a good game for that.

“We have some players who have worked really hard throughout the year, but haven’t gotten a ton of playing time given the quality of our starters. This was a good chance to move some players around and see how they responded.”

Eight Otsego players scored at least one goal, with that same number racking up at least one assist.

Peyton Dennany led the offensive charge. She started the scoring off an assist from Sydney Timmons and finished with four goals and an assist.

Haylee Dennany accounted for two goals, with Olivia Witteveen going for a goal and two assists. Reagen Engbers, Peyton Johnson and Kara Moore each had one goal and one assist.

Layla Mejeur and Valeria Verdin each scored once, while Ruby Gerst and Allie Proctor joined Simmons with one assist.

Otsego keeper Zoe Alkire didn’t face a shot on goal in securing the shutout.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to face Middleville—ranked 12th in Division 2—in a district semifinal Wednesday, May 28, at Gull Lake High School. The winner of that match will face either Plainwell or Gull Lake for the district title on Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m. at Gull Lake.

“As soon as this game ended, our focused shifted to our district semi against Middleville,” Butcher said. “They offered us a difficult test in the first round last year, and they’re ranked a few spots below us in the coaches’ rankings again this spring.

“We feel like we’re prepared for what they’ll bring, but it is still going to be a good test for our squad.”