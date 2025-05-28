OPS releases summer meal, Bookin’ Bus schedule

OPS will again be serving free meals for anyone 18 and younger, both at district buildings and in locations in the community. (Photo provided)

OPS students line up to enter the Bookin’ Bus so they can borrow books to read during the summer months. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The end of the school year is rapidly approaching for area districts.

But after classes end for students who attend Otsego Public Schools on Thursday, June 12, the district will continue to provide services during the summer months.

That includes offering free meals and the opportunity to check out books.

OPS recently announced the schedule for its Meet Up & Eat Up meal program and the Bulldogs Bookin’ Bus mobile library.

“Both of these programs are incredibly beneficial to our students, families and community,” Otsego Public School superintendent Jeffery Haase said. “We hope that people will take advantage of both of them to enjoy a meal and a book on us this summer.”

Meet Up & Eat Up is a federal program that allows school districts to offer meals at no cost for students during the summer. OPS has offered this program for the past 10 years.

Meet Up & Eat Up offers free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday beginning Monday, June 16, and ending Friday, Aug. 1.

No meal service will be offered the week of Monday, June 30, though Friday, July 4, in recognition of the Independence Day holiday.

No sign-up is needed to participate in the program and there are no income requirements or guidelines.

All individuals 18 years of age and under are eligible to receive the free meals. Individuals up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally, physically disabled that is recognized by a state or local public educational agency are also eligible.

Adults can purchase a meal for $5. All meals must be eaten on site.

Locations and times for Meet Up & Eat Up are as follows:

● Washington Street Elementary: (enter from the west side of the building, by the former swimming pool)

○ Breakfast is served from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m.

○ Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

● Otsego High School: (use main entrance)

○ Breakfast is served from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m.

○ Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

● Watson Mobile Home Park

○ 7-day meal delivery each Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

● Lombardini Mobile Home Park

○ Lunch is served from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

● Otsego’s Northside Park

○ Lunch is served from 12 to 1 p.m.

All meals must be eaten on site, with the exception of Watson Mobile Home Park.

And while students are enjoying their meal, they can read a book they borrow though the Bookin’ Bus mobile library.

This program allows students to check out books throughout the summer months in an effort to maintain and/or improve reading proficiency.

The Bookin’ Bus will make stops on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Tuesday, June 17. Service will continue through Thursday, July 31.

No stops will be made on Tuesday, July 1, or Thursday, July 3.

The Bookin’ Bus stop schedule is as follows:

● Washington Street Elementary: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

● TOP Pavilion/Riverfront: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. (except June 24 and July 29).

● Lombardini Mobile Home Park: Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

● Otsego’s Northside Park: Thursdays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.