Otsego girls soccer suffers regional loss

A strong defensive unit has been the calling card for the girls soccer team throughout the season.

Just how good has the Bulldogs’ defense been?

Consider this: Through its first 17 games of the season, Otsego had 12 shutouts with the Bulldogs allowing just one goal in the other five games as they amassed a record of 16-0-1. That included a pair of 1-0 wins over Middleville in a Division 2 district semifinal and Gull Lake in a district final to propel Otsego into regionals.

And in its regional semifinal showdown with Stevensville-Lakeshore on Tuesday, June 3, that strong defense from Otsego was once again on display.

The Bulldogs didn’t allow a goal through 80 minutes of regulation play.

That was the good news for Otsego. The bad news? The Bulldogs were also unable to score, sending the game to two 10-minute overtime sessions.

And S-L was able to score a goal in OT to hand Otsego the 1-0 loss to end its season at 16-1-1.

Pictured is senior Reagen Engbers. (Photo by Tim Beason)

