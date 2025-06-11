Man sentenced for deadly car accident

Joshua William Bommerscheim

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The driver who caused a deadly drunk-driving crash on US-131 near Plainwell last August received his sentence on Monday, June 2.

Mattawan resident Joshua William Bommerscheim, 20, was sentenced to 48 months to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $4,596 in restitution for the crash that took the life of Tyler Rexford-Dean Robinson, a 34-year-old father of four.

On May 1, Bommerscheim pleaded no contest to the charge of operating while intoxicated, causing death.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at approximately 6:10 a.m. as Bommerscheim was heading south on US-131 near 102nd Avenue in Gun Plain Township when he struck a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. Robinson was one of two individual working on the stranded SUV.

Investigators say Bommerscheim was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the accident. His blood alcohol content, according to the prosecutor in the case, was .152, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Robinson’s parents appeared virtually for the sentencing, with his father Jim Robinson addressing the court.

“This was not an accident,” Jim Robinson said. “It was a conscious, deadly decision. (I) respectfully urge the court to hold the defendant fully accountable.

“The defendant’s choice to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol took our son’s life. (Bommerscheim) should face the maximum sentence the law allows. To do otherwise is the wrong message that Tyler’s life did not matter.”

Bommerscheim also had the opportunity to address the court.

“There are no words strong enough to express the sorrow and regret I feel for the pain I caused on Aug.14,” he said. “Every single day since, I carry the weight of that moment. Not a day passes that I don’t think about Tyler or the unimaginable grief that Mr. And Mrs. Robinson endured because of my actions.

“I offer my deepest and most heart-filled apologies to them. I took something that can never be returned and the guilt of that is something that I’ll carry for the rest of my life.”

Bommerscheim said he wants to help others avoid making the same mistake he made.

“I need to use what I’ve done and what I’ve learned to help others,” he said. “I want to prevent other people from making the same terrible mistake. Specifically, by raising awareness about driving in the morning after drinking.

“Through recovery and faith, I begin to change. I shared my story, hoping that even one person might think twice before they hurt someone. I’ve been humbled and helped by a community that believes people can change, even people like me. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I know I may never deserve it. I am asking for a chance to keep growing to better my mental health and keep honoring Tyler’s memory through all of them, strive for good regardless of the mistake that I did before.”

Judge Margaret Bakker called this case “one of the worst things the court sees in the courtroom.”