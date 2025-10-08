Otsego girls win at Portage

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
PORTAGE—Domination.
No, check that. Total, complete and utter domination.
Yep. That pretty much sums up Otsego senior cross country standout Emma Hoffman’s performance in the Division 2 race at the Portage Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Crossing the finish line with a time of 16:50, Hoffman won the race by 1:12, leading the Bulldogs to first place in the team standings in the process.
The Bulldogs finished with 86 points to edge out Holland Christian by 10 points. Hopkins finished 24th with 657 points.
Five of Hoffman’s teammates joined her in earning a medal by placing in the top 50: Alyana Verhage was 21st at 19:28, Adelyn Verhage was 26th at 19:41, Addelyn Sabatke was 30th at 19:46, Rebekah Stachura was 31st at 19:47 and Skylar Mejeur was 34th at 19:53.
Lillian Dewey had the best showing for Hopkins, placing 164th at 22:58.
In the boys race, Otsego finished eight with 354 points. Hopkins was 40th with 1,059 points.
Kenny Sheffer (36th at 16:52) and Gunnar Djerf (45th at 17:01) medaled for Otsego. Kash Moored was four spots away from earning a medal for Hopkins, as he placed 54th at 17:08.