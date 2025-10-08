Hamilton, Otsego, Allegan compete at D3 invitational

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

HOLLAND—The annual Holland Christian D3 Midseason Invitational took place on Saturday, Oct. 4, and three local teams were among included in the 12-team field.

Hamilton had the best showing of that trio, placing fifth with 212 points. Otsego finished ninth with 115 points, while Allegan was 11th with 47 points.

Unity Christian earned the top spot with 386 points, followed by Grand Rapids Christian (350.5), Holland Christian (338) and St. Joseph (318).

In addition to having the best finish of the local team, Hamilton also had the area’s two event wins: Josi Popma in diving (377.5 points) and Alyssa Volkers in the 500 freestyle relay (5:11.29). That time by Volkers—who also placed second in the 200 free at 1:57.27—represented a new school record.

Others to medal for the Hawkeyes by virtue of placing in the top eight were: Adaline Garvelink in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.76) and the 200 IM (sixth at 2:25.89); Maya Miller in diving (sixth at 308.35); Keira Volkers in the 50 free (seventh at 25.69) and the 100 butterfly (seventh at 106.68); the 200 free relay team of Paige Kleinheksel, Garvelink, Keira Volkers and Alyssa Volkers (fourth at 1:45.74); and the 400 free relay team of Keira Volkers, Alyssa Volkers, Nora VandenBerg and Garvelink (fourth at 3:59.8).

Otsego had four medal-winning performances. More importantly to Bulldogs coach Darryl Belton, all of his swimmers showed continued improvement.

“We had a great meet,” Otsego coach Darryl Belton said. “This was the first big invitational of the year where the other teams were going to be ‘big girl’ fast. We have a ton of new swimmers who have never experienced anything like it, and I was a little worried about how they would respond.

“As it turns out there was no need to worry, as we had (personal records) everywhere.

Two of those PRs came in the same event, as Hope Stender placed sixth in the 500 free at 5:36.95 and teammate Bella Xenos was close behind in eighth at 5:39.49

Diver Millie Shattuck also medaled by placing eighth with 302.5 points. The 400 free relay team of Stender, Aubrey Smith, Laney Sweet and Xenos finished sixth at 4:01.4.

“Kylee Worden, Karis Slater, Juni Sisson and Lydia Griffith all were great in their first meet like this one,” Belton said. “I wasn’t as surprised with the swims that Morgan Gruber, Alyssa Long, Aubrey Smith and Laney Sweet had, as they are all returning swimmers from last year and they knew what to expect. Hailey Montgomery had a very good diving score.

“And Hope Stender and Bella Xenos qualifying for the state meet in the 500 was the cherry on top of all of it. I was very proud of our team.”

Eliza DeLaet was the standout performer for Allegan, medaling in two events. She finished sixth in both the 50 free (25.61) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.88).

“Our team competed with heart, courage and determination against some of the top Division 3 teams in the state,” Allegan coach Carol Gephart said.

“Every Allegan athlete swam season-best times in each of their individual events, and both of the team’s relays also posted season-best performances. That’s a testament to the team’s hard work and steady progress throughout the fall.”