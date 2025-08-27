Otsego golf edges Plainwell

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PAW PAW—The Wolverine Conference portion of the girls golf season began for Otsego and Plainwell on Monday, Aug. 25, as Paw Paw hosted the first league jamboree at Lake Cora Golf Course.

And it was the Bulldogs who prevailed, checking in with a score of 187 to edge past the Trojans by seven strokes.

Niles was a distant third at 211.

Annika Quakenbush carded a one-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors for Otsego. Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger was second at 39, while Bulldog Avery Selent was third at 46.

“This should be an exciting season between us and Plainwell,” Otsego coach Michael Miller said.