Gus Macker Tournament proves successful once again

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament returned for its 10th appearance in the City of Otsego on Saturday, Aug. 23, and Friday, Aug. 24.

And the event shows no signs of waning in popularity.

To the contrary, the Macker only continues to thrive and grow, with a record number of teams participating this year.

The total of 441 teams was also the second most in the nation, according to Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell.

“I wanted to take some time to thank everyone that made this past Gus Macker weekend the success that it was,” Mitchell said. “It was a great opportunity to show our visitors why Otsego is the ‘Greatest Small Town in Michigan.’”

“The Greatest Small Town in Michigan!” has been Otsego’s official slogan since 2023.

The group Together Otsego Prospers (TOP) organizes the Macker.

“Thank you to TOP and Gus Macker for putting on the tournament,” Mitchell said. “Their work starts long before the tournament. The planning of this event takes a collection of committed volunteers working and planning for the tournament almost an entire year in advance. (It’s) not a small undertaking.”

As has become tradition, the Macker festivities started a day early with a collection of charity games on Friday, Aug. 22.

Teams were comprised of Otsego Public Schools teachers, administrators, coaches and players as well as a team from the City of Otsego.

Mitchell and his son Jackson were part of the City of Otsego squad that came up just short of defeating OPS varsity players in the championship game.

“(We were) a 2-pointer away from winning a Hoosier-esque championship against the varsity basketball team,” Mitchell said.

The charity games benefit Wishbone Pet Rescue

“The charity games have been growing in popularity,” Mitchell said. “They are always a good time, even when we lose.”

The City of Otsego team began with a win over an all-women’s team of OPS staff members, including new district superintendent Christie Robinson.

“It was interesting playing against (Robinson),” Mitchell said. “I didn’t want to welcome her with a hard foul or pick, so I had to take it down a notch. Luckily, we were able to hit our shots and advance.”

In the championship game against the OPS varsity squad, the City team members were “all sucking wind and felt stiff as a board,” according to Mitchell.

“I felt like we needed some support, so I was seeking to temporarily hire a Gus Macker employee to be able to play for us to give us a chance,” he said. “We couldn’t agree to terms.”

But the City team did get reinforcements in the form of Asst. Fire Chief Mike Bush’s son Nate.

“He was a big injection of energy,” Mitchell said of Nate Bush. “In the end, we played very well and were a 2-pointer away from winning. If we would’ve won that game, it would have been quite the upset. So overall I am pleased with how we played.”

As for the actual tournament, this year’s event included a U8 Division for the first time, opening up the event to a younger group of players and helping lead to the record participation.

In addition to providing the City an opportunity to showcase what it has to offer, the Macker also provides an infusion of money for TOP, according to Mitchell.

“One of the products of Gus Macker weekend is cash,” Mitchell said. “While the City does not receive money directly, TOP and other local agencies make significant revenues that go directly toward their operations to provide services and events throughout the year.”

As always, Mitchell was quick to thank the residents who live on the streets where the tournament takes place.

“Thank you to the residents who had their lives turned upside down for a weekend,” he said. “We do understand the inconvenience that the tournament is and appreciate your patience of this weekend.”

Mitchell also had special words for the army of volunteers who make the event possible each year.

“Not many small cities can put on an event of this magnitude and be as successful as it was,” he said. “That is a testament to our community and its volunteers. It takes an endless number of volunteers to put on the tournament. On top of that, there were many agencies that were selling food and drinks to the patrons keeping them here.”

Mitchell urges anyone who is interested in helping with next year’s Macker “in some fashion as a volunteer or vendor” to reach out to TOP or Otsego City Hall to get more details.