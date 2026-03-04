Otsego High School earns Gold status on AP School Honor Roll

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Otsego High School has been recognized at the Gold level on the College Board’s 2024–25 AP School Honor Roll, placing it among the top-performing high schools in Michigan for Advanced Placement success.

OHS was one of 170 schools in Michigan to earn AP School Honor Roll recognition and one of just 38 to receive the Gold distinction. It was also the only school in Allegan County to achieve Gold status this cycle.

The AP School Honor Roll, launched in 2023, recognizes schools that expand access to Advanced Placement coursework, support student success on AP exams and build a strong college-going culture.

To earn Gold status, schools must meet rigorous benchmarks within their graduating class, including having at least 65 percent of seniors take one or more AP exams, at least 35 percent score a 3 or higher on an exam and at least 10 percent take five or more AP exams during high school, with at least one taken in ninth or 10th grade.

At Otsego, 69 percent of the Class of 2025 took at least one AP exam. Nearly half of graduates earned college credit by scoring a 3 or higher on an exam, exceeding the College Board’s Gold-level requirement.

The achievement places OHS in the top 6.5 percent of high schools in Michigan for AP success and among the top 7 percent nationally.

“This reflects the strong culture of access, support, and high expectations we’ve built — both through our AP teachers and through the work happening in earlier classes that prepare students for success,” OHS Principal Thomas Reed said.

In 2025, 1,169 schools nationwide earned Gold-level recognition.

The College Board notes that the program is designed to encourage schools to make rigorous coursework more accessible and to support students on the path to college readiness and success.