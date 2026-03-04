Plainwell police warn residents about law enforcement impersonation scam

By Jason Wesseldyk

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is warning residents about a sophisticated phone scam involving callers who falsely claim to be court officers or law enforcement personnel.

The alert comes after a recent incident in which an individual walked into the Plainwell Department of Public Safety while actively on the phone with someone claiming to be a “court officer.” The caller told the individual they had an active warrant for their arrest due to missing jury duty and demanded immediate payment for bond.

According to officials, the caller even instructed the individual to meet at a local police agency—a tactic designed to create urgency and lend legitimacy to the scheme.

“This is 100 percent a scam,” officials said in a statement.

How the scam works

Police say the fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated and professional-sounding tactics. Victims may receive voicemails referencing a “criminal case” and urging an immediate callback. When they return the call, they may be transferred to a supposed officer in what appears to be a legitimate office setting.

Scammers may use personal information such as a victim’s name or former address—often data that is publicly available — and claim missed court appearances, jury duty violations or bond issues. They then demand payment to “avoid arrest.”

In some cases, the callers become aggressive, belligerent or threatening when questioned.

The scam may also involve directing victims to meet at or near police agencies in an effort to make the situation appear legitimate.

What citizens need to know

Officials emphasized that no legitimate law enforcement agency—including the Plainwell Department of Public Safety or the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office—will:

Call and demand immediate payment for warrants, bond or missed jury duty

Request payment over the phone or via gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency or cash drop-offs

Threaten arrest, home visits or harm if someone does not immediately comply

Instruct individuals to meet at a police department to exchange money

Ask for sensitive personal information, such as a Social Security number, during an unsolicited call

Use threatening or intimidating language

“Legitimate court and law enforcement actions follow formal legal procedures — not phone demands,” officials said.

Why the scam can be convincing

Police say scammers often “spoof” local phone numbers so calls appear to come from government agencies. They may use the names of real or former law enforcement employees and transfer calls between multiple people to simulate an official environment.

“They prey on confusion and anxiety to convince people to send money quickly,” officials said.

How to protect yourself

Residents who receive an unsolicited call demanding payment or threatening arrest are urged to hang up immediately.

Do not provide personal information or send money under pressure.

If you are concerned about a warrant or court issue, verify independently by contacting the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at its non-emergency number, (269) 685-9858, or by contacting the Allegan County Clerk’s Office using a phone number you look up yourself.

Officials also encourage residents to report scam attempts. Reports can be made to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety or to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

“If you have been targeted or believe you may have been victimized, contact us so we can assist and document the incident,” officials said.

Police are also encouraging residents to share the information with friends, family members and neighbors, particularly seniors and others who may be more vulnerable to these tactics.