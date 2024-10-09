Otsego honors Guthrie with Cyndi Trobeck Award

Otsego Public Schools food service coordinator Julie Guthrie (middle) received the Cyndi Trobeck Community Service Award. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Serving others in the community—particularly the children and families of Otsego—is one of Julie Guthrie’s favorite pastimes.

“I love our community, and I know it’s important to give back,” Guthrie said. “It makes my heart happy to know that I am able to make a difference in someone else’s life. I have been blessed with amazing people in my life and it feels good to share what I can with others.”

It’s that spirit of giving and service that earned Guthrie this year’s Cyndi Trobeck Community Service Award.

Named after former Otsego mayor Cyndi Trobeck—who passed away in 2022 after battling a rare disease—the award is given each year to someone who best embodies Trobeck’s community spirit.

“I am honored to be mentioned in the same sentence as Cyndi,” Guthrie said. “She was such a kind, giving person and she made such an impact on the community. I am so proud, humbled and honored to be receiving this award.”

Leaders in the Otsego Rotary, TOP (Together Otsego Prospers) and the Chamber of Commerce decide the recipient of the award.

“Once I suggested Julie, it was a quick unanimous vote for her to receive the award,” Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell said. “They all have witnessed her service in some aspect or another.

“Cyndi and Julie come from different backgrounds and perspectives in community service. But when I see and speak with Julie, I see and hear Cyndi. The heart is the same. I am certain Cyndi is looking down at this award and smiling at Julie receiving it.”

As the Otsego Public Schools food service coordinator, Guthrie “goes the extra mile to make sure that kids are fed and happy while they’re at school,” according to Mitchell.

But that’s just the start of Guthrie’s community service.

During the summer, Guthrie organizes the free meal programs and Wednesday fun events at the park. She also helped facilitate the city’s creation of the Tuesday evening events at the TOP pavilion.

Free meals are served to children 18 and under at both the Tuesday and Wednesday events, with Guthrie and her staff preparing and handing out the food.

“I love to do the summer events because it gives us the chance to connect with families,” Guthrie said. “It opens relationships and closes a gap between the school district and the families. It motivates me to bring some fun and activity for our families.

“The smiles on (the children’s) faces when they see an amazing magic trick, learn a dinosaur fact, see a farm animal or help at the Bulldogs Beautify event make my day. We have a great community, and it’s just a great way to connect.”

Otsego Public Schools superintendent Jeff Haase commended Guthrie for her work in the community.

“This is a very deserving recognition for Julie as she is always putting students, families and community first,” he said. “She is always looking for ways to assist families in our school district and community, and we are extremely fortunate to have her as part of our team.”

In addition to her school-based activities, Guthrie also volunteers at the Christian Neighbors Educational Resource Center teaching others how to cook.

“You do not need to know Julie for long to find out where her heart is at,” Mitchell said. “It is with children and doing what she can to help them and their families get enough food to assist in battling food insecurity, which is more prevalent than anyone is comfortable with.

“You will also see that she wants to reach those who many others do not reach out to, those who are battling poverty and usually left in the shadows. The relationships that she has made with children and families has truly changed lives, no doubt.”

Guthrie hopes others become more involved in the community.

“I would suggest that everyone take the time to get involved in some way or another,” she said. “There are opportunities to make an impact on our future leaders and it feels right to do it. Even small gestures can have a huge impact.

“It is also amazing when someone comes up to you and says, ‘I remember when you helped me years ago.’ That is all the incentive I need to keep giving.

“I love what I do and have a great support system. My staff and Otsego Public Schools are so special to me and deserve a huge thank you for helping me carry out these adventures.”