Otsego tennis posts victory over Harper Creek

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BATTLE CREEK—In a tune-up for regional play, the Otsego boys tennis team traveled to Battle Creek for a non-league match against Harper Creek on Monday, Oct. 7.

And a successful trip it was.

The Bulldogs cruised to the 8-0 win, with only one flight going to a third set.

No. 1 singles Flo Riquelme, No. 3 singles Phoenix Orona and No. 4 singles Alan Meyer each prevailed by identical 6-0, 6-1 scores.

No. 2 singles Spencer Shearer won 6-3, 6-1.

The most highly contested match of the day took place at No. 1 doubles, with the Otsego duo of Jacob Austin/Maddox Haak outlasted their opponents for the 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 win.

Other doubles wins for the Bulldogs were No. 2 Ryan Fielbrandt/Owen Santman (6-4, 6-3), No. 3 Jaydon Watson/Connor Taylor (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Simon Pobocik/Dillon Campbell (6-4, 6-1).