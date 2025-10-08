Otsego Library benefits from Eagle Scout Project

The Otsego District Public Library saw significant improvements to its outdoor spaces thanks to the leadership and service of Eagle Scout candidate Amelia Helen Tuttle of Troop 191, Lakeshore District, Michigan Crossroads Council.
Amelia’s project, titled Library Landscaping, focused on enhancing both the safety and beauty of the library’s grounds. Work included transforming the library’s front entrance sign area and the parking lot roundabout.
The roundabout previously had been difficult to maintain and was a potential safety hazard. Amelia and her crew cleared old flower beds and gravel, reseeded with grass, relocated a sundial.
Additionally, healthy flowers such as balloon flowers, day lilies and irises were transplanted to other library garden beds, adding to the library’s overall landscape design.
At the library’s front entrance sign, invasive mulberry trees were removed to protect the sign structure. The project also included filling small holes in the lawn and reseeding areas to improve accessibility and safety for library patrons.
Otsego District Public Library director Andrea Estelle expressed her gratitude for the upgrades provided by Amelia.
“This project will make a lasting difference for our library and community,” Estelle said. “It will improve safety, reduce long-term maintenance costs and create a more inviting environment for everyone who visits our library.”
Amelia led approximately ten volunteers, including fellow Scouts, friends, family and community members in carrying out the work. To support the effort, she sought donations of materials such as grass seed, soil and yard supplies from local businesses and individuals.
Donors included: The Tuttle Family, Scout Troops 191G and 91B, Plainwell Home Depot, Mulder’s Landscaping Supplies, Amy Schriener, Mr. and Mrs. Hahn and Matthew Heger.
“We don’t have a full-time gardener, and our volunteers have really stepped up this year to help out the library,” Estelle said. “The Friends of the Library also aid in grounds maintenance through a program called Hour with the Flowers.
“However, this job was too big for that group and we are very thankful to Amelia Tuttle and her crew for taking on this major project. We are glad that her group was able to save the good perennials from this bed and move them to other garden beds around the library. We also congratulate Amelia on completing her Eagle Scout project.”
Amelia’s project reflects the core mission of Scouting: leadership through service. By organizing, planning and leading this initiative, she not only provides a meaningful community improvement but also takes the final step toward achieving Scouting’s highest rank: Eagle Scout.
The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest advancement in Scouts BSA, earned by fewer than six percent of Scouts nationwide. Requirements include demonstrating leadership, community service, and the completion of a significant service project that benefits a school, religious institution, or community.
