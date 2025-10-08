Allegan County News & Union Enterprise News

Plainwell royalty

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 149 Views

Plainwell Community Schools held its annual homecoming festivities the week of Monday, Sept. 29. And as always, the week culminated with the crowning of this year’s royalty.
Alyssa Weldon (left) was named this year’s queen, while Andrew Hampton was named this year’s king. (Photo provided)

Leave a Reply