Otsego Library hosts various Valentine’s Day events

Jackie Davidson (left) and Gary Brandt will be at the Otsego District Library on Thursday, Feb. 13, for “Singing the Good Old Songs Again.” The event will include singing, comedy and audience participation. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us.

And at the Otsego District Library, there are events scheduled for patrons of all ages to help celebrate.

The Valentine’s events kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the library is hosting its “Make and Take Valentine’s” program from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Geared toward children of all ages (yes, even you, adults), the program provides all the supplies for patrons to create as many Valentine’s cards as their hearts desire.

“You get to make the cards and all the mess stays at the library,” Otsego Library assistant director Diane DeVries said. “The library has had several of these events in the past and it’s always fun to see how creative these young patrons can be.”

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the library is providing a pre-Valentine’s Day date-night opportunity for couples … or for anyone who likes good music and entertainment.

“Singing the Good Old Songs Again” features Jackie Davidson and Gary Brandt performing classic and original songs from the folk era of the 1960s and into the 70s. The show, which begins at 6:30 p.m., includes audience interaction, participation, sing-along and comedy.

“If you are looking for a date night, look no further than your local library,” DeVries said. “Bring your date, family and friends to a fun, musical show.

“You will find this to be an entertaining, educational, humorous, fun and memorable experience.”

Davidson was an original member of the Grammy Award-winning New Christy Minstrels, while Brandt is a folk performer and published songwriter.

Teens and tweens are the target audience for the “All You Need is Love” event beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

The program is the brainchild of the library’s teen programmer, Jess Cook.

“Jess plans a lot of different activities for this age group,” DeVries said. “The teens and tweens love to hang out at the library and these programs provide a fun, safe space for them.

“This event will incorporate snacks, music and art. The holiday parties are always popular and fun.”

Attendees will also be put in a drawing for prizes.

“The library hopes that these fun Valentine’s programs will not only get people excited for this special holiday, but also for their library,” DeVries said.

DeVries also reminds patrons that the library runs programs throughout the year, not just for the various holidays.

“The Otsego District Library offers a wide variety of programs for all ages,” she said. “These programs enhance the library’s services to help promote literacy, provide community engagement, increase knowledge, learn new skills, be entertained and just plain have fun.

“The holiday programs provide a fun way to help achieve these goals.”

For more information about Otsego District Library and its programs, visit otsegolibrary.org.