Tentative Ferry fix schedule set

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The fix is in for Ferry Street, closed to motorized traffic since Aug. 2 after a Warnock Drain sinkhole was found nearby.

Douglas City Manager Lisa Nocerini said a Jan. 22 preconstruction meeting with involved parties had slated these weather-dependent timetables for work to start on the street north of West Shore Drive and south of Campbell Road:

Sewer lining: last week of February.

Cofferdam (an enclosure built within a body of water to allow the enclosed area to be pumped out or drained) installation: first through third week of March..

•Water main construction: fourth week in March. Storm sewer installation: first week in April.

Restoration (including guardrail installation): second and third week in April

Paving: expected to be complete by mid-May.

“The goal,” said Nocerini, “is to reopen the road to public safety vehicles by the end of March. It will initially remain gravel, maintained by the DPW, until paving is completed. Full access is expected shortly after May 16.

“Safety concerns, including guardrail installation,” the manager continued, “may impact the timeline for general use. Pedestrian and cyclist access details will be clarified as the project progresses.

“During the water main installation, residents in designated areas will experience water shutoffs lasting at least 12 hours. Affected households will receive advance notice to allow for preparation.” Those letters were scheduled to be mailed Friday, Jan. 24.

“Additionally,” Nocerini went on, “door hangers will be distributed to the affected homes closer to the shut-off date as a reminder, and we will continue to communicate with the public via social media updates, email notifications, and the city website.

“Once service resumes, the Kalamazoo Lake Sewer & Water Authority (KLSWA) will issue a boil-water advisory, requiring water testing over a 72-hour period to confirm safety,” Nocerini added. “Residents, including short-term rental property owners, will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

Last week’s pre-build meeting included representatives from Randall G. Meyer Excavating, Plummers Environmental, King Co., Allegan County Drain Commission, Prein & Newhof engineers, the Douglas DPW, city administration with Mayor Cathy North, Saugatuck Township Fire District, Douglas Police Department and Comcast.

Nocerini added a caveat: “While the city anticipates project completion by Memorial Day, residents are advised that unforeseen delays or issues may extend this timeline.

“Regular updates will be provided via email and other communication channels,” she said.

Douglas council Dec, 16 approved spending $285,337 for water main, sewer and surface restoration on the Ferry closure.

It covers Douglas’s sole part in the two-pronged project to reopen the north-south link to homes and tourist attractions laying in neighbor Saugatuck.