Otsego native joins city police department

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
The Otsego Police Department recently welcomed a familiar face to its ranks.
Officer Elisabeth Hoffman, an Otsego High School graduate, has joined the department after previously serving as a road patrol deputy with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the city’s spring/summer newsletter, Hoffman gained experience in patrol operations, emergency response and community policing during her time with the sheriff’s department.
Hoffman completed her law enforcement training at the Kalamazoo Valley Police Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Michigan University.
Returning to serve in the community where she grew up made the opportunity especially meaningful, Hoffman said.
“I’m excited to be back in my hometown of Otsego and look forward to engaging with the local community and do my part in keeping the city safe,” Hoffman said.
Outside of work, Hoffman enjoys hiking and spending time outdoors.
In the newsletter, city officials said they are confident Hoffman “will make a positive impact and continue the department’s strong tradition of service and community partnership.”