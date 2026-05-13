Plainwell preparing for annual Memorial Day parade

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Plainwell community will once again gather to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to the country during the city’s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 25.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will feature floats, marching bands, motorcycles, walkers, classic cars and other entries as it makes its way through downtown Plainwell.

Organizers are encouraging community members to come out and take part in the annual tradition.

“Let’s come together as a community to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom,” organizers said in promotional materials for the event.

Participants planning to be part of the parade are asked to meet near Plainwell Ace Hardware for lineup staging. Organizers noted that participants with vehicles should plan to arrive early.

The event will also include two ceremonies honoring fallen service members. A ceremony for those lost at sea will take place at the bridge during the parade route, while another ceremony will be held at Hillside Cemetery following the parade.

The parade is sponsored by VFW Post 9377, American Legion Post 84, Friends of the Greater Plainwell Veterans Memorial Inc. and the City of Plainwell.

For parade registration or additional information, contact Cheryl Parente-Roggow at (269) 685-3413.

“Let them not be forgotten,” organizers said.