Otsego softball drops two

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Otsego pitcher Audrey Lingbeek put together a strong performance against Paw Paw in the opening game of a Wolverine Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, May 6, allowing three hits and striking out 13 in seven innings.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that wasn’t enough to translate into a win as Paw Paw won 3-0.

Otsego also dropped the nightcap, 10-0.

Lingbeek singled, Sydneigh Mosher doubled and Alyvia Farrell tripled for Otsego in game one.

The Bulldogs were unable to manage a hit in the second game. Cassie Holland pitched and took the loss.