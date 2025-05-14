Fales named valedictorian of Northwood University

Regan Fales, was named the Northwood University Valedictorian for the entire 2025 graduating class. Regan is a 2022 Allegan Public graduate.

She graduated this past Saturday with a degree in International Business and Management. She graduated with her BA in three years. She’s going back to Northwood to get her MBA this coming fall. She did this while playing on the tennis team, serving on many committees and boards on campus and an RA.

