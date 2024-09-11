Otsego tennis beats Niles

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Otsego boys tennis team evened its Wolverine Conference record at 1-1 thanks to a 7-1 win over visiting Niles on Monday, Sept. 9.

The Bulldogs swept the singles matches, led by a 6-1, 6-4 victory by Flo Riquelme at No. 1. Also winning singles matches were No. 2 Spencer Shearer (6-3, 6-0), No. 3 Phoenix Orona (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Matthew Jackson 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles, Otsego got wins from No. 2 Ryan Fieldbrandt/Owen Santman (6-2, 6-2), Jaydon Watson/Connor Taylor (6-1, 6-3) and No. 4 Sion Pobocik/Dillon Campbell (6-1, 6-4).