Otsego wraps up summer programs with big events

On Wednesday, July 30, the Summer Events program at Northside Park wrapped up with the annual Back to School Bash. Students were able to pick out a backpack and school supplies alond with receiving a free book. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

As has been the case for the past several years, Tuesday evenings and Wednesday afternoons were full of family fun in Otsego this summer.

In partnership with the Together Otsego Prospers (TOP), Otsego Public Schools held Summer Fun Nights each Tuesday at the TOP Pavilion, with the school district also hosting the Summer Events series on Wednesdays at Northside Park.

The events wrapped up on Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30, respectively.

And what a way to end.

Summer Fun Nights hosted the first-ever Beach Night, featuring loads of sand that turned the area into a beach, a long slip ‘n slide down the hill and a DJ.

The Summer Events series concluded with a Back to School Bash that included a backpack/school supply giveaway for area children.

“The numbers were way up this year for both (Summer Fun Nights and the Summer Events),” Otsego City Manager Aaron Mitchell said. “I feel like much of that is owed to TOP and the work that they have put towards the marketing of the event series by Taylor Hatten.”

According to Mitchell, Beach Night was a huge hit with children and families.

“I think the conclusion of the Tuesday night program with the Beach Day was the beginning of a new tradition,” he said. “It seemed like a perfect day. The weather was hot and sticky and all the ideas we spoke of in previous meetings were made possible by DPW Director Mike Bosch and his team.

“And Assistant Fire Chief Mike Bush made sure that (Otsego Fire Department) was well represented as well as providing all the water. In fact, I believe one of the firefighters—Kyle Petrie—made the maiden voyage down the slip ‘n slide. Then all the kids lined up for multiple hours to follow.”

The Back to School Bash was also a special occasion, with more than 350 backpacks being distributed.

“It’s hard to look at that event and not see community all over it,” Mitchell said. “The supplies were provided from multiple resources across Otsego, some from large local employers like Parker-Hannifin and some from local interested residents such as Mayor Withee, who donated them at local drop-off sites like City Hall, Harvest and Home and the Community Shoppers Guide.”

Mitchell and other members of the Otsego Rotary Club were on hand to pass out free books to each of the children, with popsicles being handed out and a juggler providing entertainment.

“It was quite a scene,” Mitchell said. “There is no way somebody could take in that scene and not have great pride in our community and how the volunteers have responded to make this event to be as successful as it is.”

And as was the case for both the Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon events, OPS food service workers—led by food service coordinator Julie Guthrie—were on hand to pass out free meals to all children 18 and younger.

Guthrie served as organizer of the summer programs.

“I think the happiest person (at the events) was Julie,” Mitchell said. “She was ecstatic to see all the smiles on the kids’ faces. If you know Julie, that doesn’t surprise you.”

Guthrie said organizing the events is a labor of love for her and her staff.

“The families were so amazing as usual,” she said. “On Tuesday nights, we would see new families every week and they were so thankful for the opportunity to connect with other families and also have a free evening to do something different with their kids.

“We had a pretty regular crew of families who would attend at Northside Park this year and I saw many family bonds form. When new faces were there, the regulars were welcoming, and it was amazing to hear and see the conversations that took place.”

According to Guthrie, all the time and effort that went into making this summer’s programs a reality were more than worth it.

“This year was a little emotional for me,” she said. “These families feel like an extension of my family. I cannot put a finger on the most rewarding part, but I love when the kids come running up to thank us. They are thankful for every little thing.”

Guthrie and her staff also organized the annual Meet Up and Eat Up program, which provided free meals to children each weekday for six weeks during the summer.

An average of 2,400 meals were served each week, she said.

“These events are examples of a group of individuals willing something into reality,” Mitchell said of the summer programs. “These events are not a product of a financial donation. It takes volunteers’ efforts, not money.

“It takes original ideas, time and a willingness to serve your community. It’s just another reason why Otsego is a special place.”