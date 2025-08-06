Plainwell among districts for new program for children

The Allegan County Community Foundation is starting a Children’s Savings Account program, with Plainwell Community Schools among the included districts. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The start of the 2025-26 school year brings with it a new program from the Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF) aimed at encouraging students, their families and entire communities to dream big.

A Children’s Savings Account (CSA) program called My Future Fund will establish savings accounts for all kindergarten students in three Allegan County school districts.

Plainwell Community Schools is one of the three districts in which kindergartners will receive an initial seed deposit of $65. The other two districts are Allegan Public Schools and Fennville Public Schools.

These funds will provide financial support for students’ endeavors after high school, whether that’s college, a trade school, career training or another form of schooling.

A grant from the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) is being used to fund the program.

“The My Future Fund is more than just a savings program; it’s a long-term investment in the potential of Allegan County’s youth,” said ACCF president/CEO Stephanie Calhoun. “By starting with a small seed deposit in kindergarten, we are helping families build a sense of possibility, creating a pathway toward post-secondary education and workforce training and reinforcing the message that every child’s future is worth investing in.

“This program is designed to grow alongside our community. It supports financial literacy, promotes future planning and encourages community-wide engagement.”

According to Calhoun, much thought and consideration went into deciding how to go about starting the program in terms of how many districts should be involved in the pilot phase.

“As we developed our grant application, we carefully evaluated whether to launch the Children’s Savings Account program countywide, across 10 school districts plus Pullman Elementary and approximately 1,710 students, or begin with a smaller, more manageable pilot.

“After consulting with other Community Foundations in Michigan that run CSA programs, we chose a more conservative approach to ensure a high-quality, well-executed launch.”

Plainwell, Allegan and Fennville were selected based on several key factors. Those factors, said Calhoun, including ACCF’s deep relationships with their high schools, experienced and collaborative district leadership teams and a strong donor base in each community.

“These trusted, transparent relationships made (Plainwell, Allegan and Fennville) ideal partners for piloting the program, allowing us to gather meaningful feedback and make necessary adjustments before expanding further,” Calhoun said. “Our grant supports 565 students in the first year. If enrollment in the selected districts is lower than anticipated, we are prepared to include an additional small district to ensure we maximize impact.”

Those smaller districts could include Martin, Glenn, Pullman or Saugatuck.

The idea for starting a Children’s Saving Account program in Allegan County began in 2023. That’s when Calhoun came across an article highlighting similar programs in other districts in Michigan.

“Soon after, I joined CEDAM’s CSA learning cohort to learn from peers and deepen my understanding,” Calhoun said. “We originally envisioned launching a CSA program in the future, but when CEDAM announced a $500,000 grant opportunity, we knew we had to act. The chance to bring transformational support to local youth was simply too important to delay.

“We wanted to plant the seed of postsecondary success early in a child’s life. It’s not just about dollars in an account; it’s about helping children believe that higher education and workforce training are not only possible, but expected and achievable.”

In addition to the initial seed money in each students’ account, other incentives will be offered over time, such as matching funds and bonuses for specific milestones. Milestones could include such things as regular deposits, attendance at financial education events, participation in school/community initiatives or academic achievements.

Families and supporters can also contribute to the account to further grow the savings.

“The program is designed to do more than build financial resources,” Calhoun said. “It aims to instill a strong belief in a successful future, encourage family engagement and promote financial literacy.”

At this time, ACCF is actively seeking partners to support and enhance the My Future Funds program.

“While specific needs will continue to emerge as the program evolves, there are already several meaningful ways for individuals and organizations to get involved,” Calhoun said.

Local financial advisors and institutions are especially encouraged to participate by offering age-appropriate financial literacy workshops or events for students and their families.

“Strengthening financial knowledge is a core component of the program, aiming to promote long-term financial security not only for students, but also for their families and the broader community,” Calhoun said.

ACCF has also issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to local banks and credit unions interested in serving as the backbone financial institution for the My Future Fund program. Proposals are due by August 14.

“While we have a general vision for how the financial partnership will function, we’re also eager to see innovative ideas that participating institutions may bring to the table,” Calhoun said. “At a minimum, the selected financial institution must provide an accessible way for students and families to make deposits, in person at local branches and through online options.”

Given that Allegan County covers a large geographic area, accessibility is critical, according to Calhoun.

“As the program grows, it’s possible that we may partner with multiple financial institutions to ensure families across the county have convenient access,” she said. “The selected financial partners will play a vital role in supporting account infrastructure, facilitating deposits, and helping us build a culture of saving that’s inclusive, easy to access, and responsive to community needs.”

While one local financial institution expressed early interest in partnering with the program, no institution has been formally selected at this time. The ACCF is currently reviewing proposals submitted through the competitive RFP process to determine the best fit.

The selected institution, or institutions, will play a key role in managing accounts and ensuring accessibility for students and families across Allegan County.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with monthly deposit days held at each participating school. The hope is that these opportunities will help foster a culture of saving and reinforce the importance of future planning among young students.

Also essential to sustaining and expanding the program is philanthropic support from donors.

“Donations help fund the initial seed deposits and matching incentives,” Calhoun said. “Donors may also choose to support specific schools or cohorts or even establish endowed funds to ensure lasting impact for future generations.

“Every contribution, whether from a donor, volunteer, school or local business, helps shape a stronger, more resilient Allegan County for generations to come.”

In the fall of 2024, ACCF’s Youth Advisory Council (TAG Team) surveyed their peers in middle and high school across the county, asking a variety of questions. That included asking what resources or support they felt they needed most.

One of the top responses was more education on financial literacy.

“While the My Future Fund does not provide direct financial support to older students, we hope this program will inspire and strengthen partnerships with schools, libraries, and community organizations to offer relevant, age-appropriate financial literacy programming for teens,” Calhoun said.

“It’s another way we can meet students where they are and help equip them for lifelong financial well-being. We want families to know this program is for them.”

There is no cost to participate, and families can contribute as little or as much as they’re able.

“We want the public to know that this is a community effort,” Calhoun said. “We’re looking for champions, people who believe in kids, believe in education and believe in building a future where all children, no matter their ZIP code, have a chance to succeed.”