“Out and About”: Appliances, car washes, and physicals

Last week I offered suggestions on how to save money when shopping for groceries. I hope you found at least one of the suggestions helpful.

We recently purchased a new refrigerator. It seems our previous one only lasted thirty years. We’ve been told that the new one might last ten or fifteen. That’s progress for you. In order for appliances to last, one must take extra care to insure its longevity. Here are a few more suggestions:

Washing machines. Every year, take a level and check to see if the top of the washer is still perfectly parallel to the floor. If the washer is even slightly uneven, the basket will be out of balance, which will strain the motor and bearings. This could shorten the life of the machine.

Refrigerators. Unless the refrigerator is labeled “zero clearance”, or is front-vented, jamming it up against the wall or side cabinets will shorten its life because it’ll have to work harder to dissipate heat. Also, for the same reason, you shouldn’t keep items on top of the fridge. It’s a good idea to have a one inch clearance on all sides.

Dishwashers. Clean the drain trap on a regular basis. This will prevent clogs that can shorten the life of the dishwasher. As a result, your dishes will turn out cleaner. Cleaning the trap once a month is recommended. It’s also a good idea to check the machine’s owner’s manual.

Next time, I’ll offer a few suggestions on how to save money on your utilities.

Next Friday, September 19, is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. We should never forget them!

Now that we are in the fall season, it’s the perfect time to start getting your car or truck ready for the upcoming winter months. It’s not unseasonably hot or cold, so it’s easy to spend more time outside getting familiar with the needs of your vehicle.

Taking your vehicle to a car wash, or washing your car in the driveway is always recommended to keep it looking new and well-cared for, but water can damage your car/truck if left unattended. My wife keeps an old towel in her car. That way she can dry those hidden surfaces after coming out of the car wash. Cars have drains that are usually covered by rubber strips. These drains channel the water away so that it doesn’t pool. When the drains get clogged, rust and mold can easily develop. If your car or truck has a sunroof, they can be especially susceptible to poor drainage. Drains that route water around trunks and hatches can also get clogged. Taking a few extra minutes to thoroughly dry your vehicle can save you money in the long run.

We humans should get an annual physical. Now days, these are called “Wellness Checks”. It is recommended to give your car or truck the same attention. My father used to say that it’s a good idea to know a good plumber, electrician and mechanic. It’s also a good idea to be familiar with a good car repair shop. One you can trust and rely on. Use this facility and have them change the oil and do an overall check on the engine, plus the steering, suspension, brakes, belts and hoses. A good mechanic will know and remember which parts of your vehicle need monitoring.

