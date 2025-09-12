Soccer Roundup: TR loses to Otsego in shortened game, shut out by Harper Creek

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ soccer team dropped a close, weather-shortened 2-1 game Wednesday, Sept. 3 at home against Otsego.

Carter Rice scored the lone Three Rivers goal in the loss. The game was called at halftime.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, the ‘Cats lost 6-0 at home to Harper Creek. No stats were reported for the game, although head coach Brad Selent said the Wildcats were missing four starters for that game.

Constantine remains winless

LAWTON — Constantine’s soccer team also lost a close match due to weather conditions Wednesday, Sept. 3, losing 2-1 to Lawton on the road.

Cael Smith had the lone goal for Constantine on seven shots on goal, Travis Vosters added five shots on goal, Ignacio Miguel had three shots on goal, and Juan Gaspar had one shot on goal. Quade Gardener had 18 saves.

On Monday, the Falcons lost a 9-1 mercy rule game to Allegan. Gaspar had two shots on goal to lead the team, while Smith had the lone goal of the night. Gardener had 16 saves.

The Falcons move to 0-7 with their results.