Out and About: Autism, presentations, and spring

“I will have no man work for me who has not the capacity to become a partner.” -J.C. Penney
Autism is a developmental disability. Autistic children and adults have differences in social communication and interaction and exhibit restrictive or repetitive patterns of behavior. There is a wide range of presentations among autistic people. Autistic people are diverse and include people of any gender, race, disability, and age.
Here are five presentations of autism:
- Difficulty understanding other people’s feelings or talking about their own feelings.
- Strong interests in one or more topics, often called special interests.
- Repetitive behavior, also known as stimming, like hand flapping or rocking back and forth.
- Challenges with fine-motor skills.
- Strong pattern-recognition skills.
Autism looks different for every person, not every autistic person exhibits all of these behaviors.
Life is short. Kiss slowly, laugh insanely, love truly and forgive quickly.
Whoever said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, never owned a dog.
This must be Spring, because I’ve noticed more and more people mowing their lawns already. This must be Michigan, because we have been experiencing temperatures in the forties and seventies all in the same day.
Never regret being a good person to the wrong people. Your behavior says everything about you and theirs say enough about them.
See you Out and About!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.